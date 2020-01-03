Markstrom came up with the win despite allowing five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Markstrom wasn't pulled after giving up three goals in 4:02 during the second period, and he only allowed one more after that. It'll count as his fifth straight win, although he's now allowed 14 tallies in that span. The Swede's GAA jumped to 2.72 while his save percentage slipped to .917 after the sloppy outing. A starting goalie for Saturday's game against the Rangers has yet to be named.