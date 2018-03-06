Markstrom turned aside 31 of the Islanders' 34 shots, allowing his team to register a 4-3 overtime win over New York on Monday.

Like his previous night against the Predators, Markstrom's line was marred a bit by the fact that the Canucks really had problems getting a consistent attack going. The Isles outshot the Orcas 34-23, and Markstrom did enough to give his team a chance to win. While it wasn't a great performance, it was a reasonable effort in this situation.