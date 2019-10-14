Markstrom has been granted a leave of absence by the Canucks to tend to a family matter.

General Manager Jim Benning wouldn't comment any further, but he said Markstrom would join the Canucks at some point on their upcoming four-game road trip which starts Thursday in St. Louis. The Canucks recalled Zane McIntyre from AHL Utica to join Thatcher Demko as the team's two goalies.