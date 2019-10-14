Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes leave of absence
Markstrom has been granted a leave of absence by the Canucks to tend to a family matter.
General Manager Jim Benning wouldn't comment any further, but he said Markstrom would join the Canucks at some point on their upcoming four-game road trip which starts Thursday in St. Louis. The Canucks recalled Zane McIntyre from AHL Utica to join Thatcher Demko as the team's two goalies.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Limits Flyers to two goals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Making fourth straight start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Busy in blowout win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start third straight•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: No support in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing another Canadian foe•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.