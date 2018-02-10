Markstrom allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

Although he deserved a better fate in his last outing, that's three straight losses for Markstrom, who saw his GAA rise to 2.78 after Friday. In 41 games this season, he also owns 15 victories and a .908 save percentage. A career high in games played has resulted in more victories for Markstrom than he's ever posted in a single season, but that's his only area of advancement. Both his GAA and save percentage are about in line with his five-year averages in Vancouver - 2.72 GAA and .910 save percentage.