Markstrom stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

The 29-year-old was solid between the pipes once again, allowing two goals or less for the fifth time in his last six starts, but a win just wasn't in the cards for the Canucks with Carter Hart standing on his head in the opposite crease. Markstrom now has a 2.19 GAA and .926 save percentage since the beginning of December as he continues to entrench himself as the No. 1 netminder in Vancouver.