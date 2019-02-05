Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes tough loss in Philly
Markstrom stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
The 29-year-old was solid between the pipes once again, allowing two goals or less for the fifth time in his last six starts, but a win just wasn't in the cards for the Canucks with Carter Hart standing on his head in the opposite crease. Markstrom now has a 2.19 GAA and .926 save percentage since the beginning of December as he continues to entrench himself as the No. 1 netminder in Vancouver.
