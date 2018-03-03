Markstrom allowed four goals on 43 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators on Friday.

The final stat line doesn't really suggest Markstorm had a great night, but the Predators outshot the Canucks in every period, including 14-6 in the third. The Canucks were really only in the game because of Markstrom and their power play. Markstorm allowed three goals on five shots in his last outing, but still, he has posted a .920 save percentage in his past five appearances.