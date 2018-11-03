Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes victory in wild affair
Markstrom allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 7-6 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
This was just one of those games. Both offenses were absolutely clicking, clearly indicated by the fact both coaches stuck with their starting goaltenders despite 13 goals allowed. At least for Markstrom owners, they had the goalie who recorded the victory. Markstrom played well in four of his last five starts heading into this one, but with such an awful performance, his numbers are going to be inflated across the board, especially at this point in the season with still a relatively small sample size. He is 6-3-0 with a .899 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA.
