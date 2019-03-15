Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking cage Friday
Markstrom will start in the home goal Friday against the Devils,
Coming off a strong effort against the Rangers, Markstrom enters Friday night owning a 15-8-4 record to go along with a 2.68 GAA and a .913 save percentage on home ice. He has yet to face the Devils this season, but New Jersey owns a horrid minus-49 goal differential over 36 road games.
