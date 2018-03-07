Markstrom will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Coyotes.

Markstrom was solid in his last start Monday against the Islanders, stopping 31 of the 34 shots he faced en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The Swedish backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 19th win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Coyotes club that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.