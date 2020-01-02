Play

Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home clash with Chicago, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Markstrom has been red hot recently, picking up four straight wins while posting an impressive 2.24 GAA and .941 save percentage. The 29-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling ina home matchup with a surging Blackhawks club that's won three consecutive contests.

