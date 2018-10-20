Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Boston
Markstrom will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Bruins, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Markstrom has struggled this season, posting a 1-2-0 record while registering an ugly 4.02 GAA and .883 save percentage in three appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to start turning things around in a tough home matchup with a Bruins offense that's averaging 3.71 goals per game this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
