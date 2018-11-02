The Canucks will use the same lineup they iced against Chicago on Wednesday against the Avalanche on Friday, which implies Markstrom will get the start in goal.

Markstrom has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back victories over the Wild and Chicago while posting an impressive 2.00 GAA and .938 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his sixth win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.63 goals per game on the road this season, fifth in the NHL.