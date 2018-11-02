Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Colorado
The Canucks will use the same lineup they iced against Chicago on Wednesday against the Avalanche on Friday, which implies Markstrom will get the start in goal.
Markstrom has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back victories over the Wild and Chicago while posting an impressive 2.00 GAA and .938 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his sixth win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.63 goals per game on the road this season, fifth in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Ends October on high note•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will face Blackhawks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stands strong in win over Wild•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stopping pucks versus Wild•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields five scores in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.