Markstrom is slated to guard the goal during Thursday's home matchup with the Stars, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom has been pretty sharp in the month of November, maintaining a respectable 2.23 GAA and .924 save percentage through four appearances, but he's posted a highly disappointing 0-2-2 record over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old will look to remain dialed in during Thursday's home matchup with a red-hot Dallas team that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.