Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Islanders
Markstrom will tend the road twine in Saturday's matchup versus the Islanders.
Markstrom enjoyed a successful January, as he produced a 6-2-0 record despite a mediocre .909 save percentage. He's been getting plenty of offensive support, but the Islanders often have strong goaltending. The Islanders enter this contest with losses in five of the last seven games while averaging 3.3 goals per contest.
