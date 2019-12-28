Markstrom is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Kings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting a rock-solid 2.32 GAA and .931 save percentage. The 29-year-old Swede will try to pick up his 13th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Kings team that's 6-13-3 on the road this year.