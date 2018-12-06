Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Predators
Markstrom will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against Nashville, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Markstrom was a little shaky in his last appearance last Thursday against Vegas, surrendering four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The Swedish backstop will look to bounce back and secure his ninth victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Predators team that's 8-3-1 on the road this season.
