Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Sharks
Markstrom will start in the road crease Saturday against the Sharks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
With Thatcher Demko (concussion) on IR, it's no surprise that Markstrom will make his third straight start, and the veteran could go again Sunday versus Vegas. Markstrom has been solid over his last seven contests, recording a .924 save percentage, 2.55 GAA and 4-3-0 record. The Sharks, on the other hand, have lost six straight and totaled 10 goals in that stretch.
