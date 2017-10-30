Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Stars
Markstrom will tend the twine for Monday's game against Dallas.
After starting six of the team's first eight games, Markstrom was relegated to the bench for the past two contests behind Anders Nilsson. Markstrom is a big goalie who has begun to find success in recent seasons by becoming more quiet in his movements and letting the game come to him. Monday he'll have the chance to have another say in Vancouver's goaltender competition, when he takes on a Stars team that sits 20th in league scoring with 2.91 goals per game.
