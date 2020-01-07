Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Tampa Bay
Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road matchup with Tampa Bay, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom has been red hot over the past few weeks, picking up six straight wins while posting an impressive .932 save percentage. The 29-year-old Swede will attempt to secure his 16th victory of the campaign in a brutal road matchup with an equally hot Lightning squad that's currently riding a seven-game winning streak.
