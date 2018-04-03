Markstrom will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom has been red hot recently, picking up four consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.25 GAA and .962 save percentage over that span. The Swedish backstop will look to keep rolling and secure his 23rd victory of the season in a home matchup with a Golden Knights squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, sixth in the NHL.