Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tames Panthers at home
Markstrom made 23 saves in a 5-1 win over Florida on Sunday.
The win is Markstrom's first in over a week -- his last coming Jan. 2 -- and moves his record to 18-2-4 on the season. The Swedish netminder remains Vancouver's starter, but the Canucks, at some point, are going to need to give Thatcher Demko an extended look. When they do, Markstrom's days as a relevant fantasy commodity could be numbered. Vancouver's next game comes Wednesday at home versus Edmonton.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falters against Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Rocking home cage Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets piled on by Leafs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Back at it against Buds•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Can't crack Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...