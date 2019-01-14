Markstrom made 23 saves in a 5-1 win over Florida on Sunday.

The win is Markstrom's first in over a week -- his last coming Jan. 2 -- and moves his record to 18-2-4 on the season. The Swedish netminder remains Vancouver's starter, but the Canucks, at some point, are going to need to give Thatcher Demko an extended look. When they do, Markstrom's days as a relevant fantasy commodity could be numbered. Vancouver's next game comes Wednesday at home versus Edmonton.