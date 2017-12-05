Markstrom will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's showdown with the Hurricanes.

Markstrom was outstanding his last time out, saving 35 shots and allowing just one goal en route to a big victory over Toronto on Saturday. Prior to that performance, the Swede had allowed three goals or more in seven out of eight appearances, so he'll be looking to maintain his new and improved form against a Carolina team that is averaging 2.80 goals per game on the season.