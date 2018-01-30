Markstrom will defend the goal against the Avalanche on Tuesday night.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Markstrom lately, as the Swedish goalie has not allowed fewer than two goals in any of his starts since he recorded a shutout Dec. 5, a span of 16 games that has seen him post a hideous .896 save percentage. It may be tough for him to pull it together Tuesday against a Colorado squad that has recorded 3.40 goals per game on average in January.