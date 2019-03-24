Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tastes defeat versus Flames
Markstrom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Markstrom had won his last two appearances, but Mark Giordano and the Flames' fourth line got the better of the Swedish netminder. Markstrom's record fell to 27-21-9 with a 2.74 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The loss hurts the Canucks' playoff chances, but as long as they're still in the fight, Markstrom figures to draw most of the starts over Thatcher Demko. A goalie for Sunday's meeting with the Blue Jackets is yet to be confirmed.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Nervy finish to win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes against Sens•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shines in win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing relatively weak offense•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bested in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...