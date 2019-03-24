Markstrom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Markstrom had won his last two appearances, but Mark Giordano and the Flames' fourth line got the better of the Swedish netminder. Markstrom's record fell to 27-21-9 with a 2.74 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The loss hurts the Canucks' playoff chances, but as long as they're still in the fight, Markstrom figures to draw most of the starts over Thatcher Demko. A goalie for Sunday's meeting with the Blue Jackets is yet to be confirmed.