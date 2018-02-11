Play

Markstrom will get the road start Sunday against the Stars.

Markstrom has a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage, and the Canucks have a team GAA of 3.11 on the road. The Stars have scored 3.05 goals per contest, so this will be a true test for the Swedish netminder.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories