Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending the twine Saturday
Markstrom will start in net Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Brandon Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom has split time with Anders Nilsson recently due to his inconsistent play in the blue paint. Over his last eight appearances, he owns a 2-5-1 record with a 3.12 GAA and .895 save percentage. He will attempt to get back on track Saturday, but faces a Toronto attack notching 3.59 goals per game.
