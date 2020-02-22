Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine against Boston
Markstrom will be in goal for Saturday's home contest against the Bruins.
Markstrom lost his last start and has won only three times in the month of February, making seven appearances. The Bruins come in winners of five straight and hold a 9-1-0 record in their last 10 games, so this may not be the night to trust Markstrom in your lineup.
