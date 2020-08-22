Markstrom led the Canucks onto the ice and will play in goal in Friday's Game 6 versus the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom has given up exactly three goals in each of his last four games. The Swede has a 2.65 GAA and a .927 save percentage in five outings versus the Blues. If Markstrom can earn a win Friday, it would send the Canucks to the second round.