Markstrom led the Canucks onto the ice and will play in goal in Friday's Game 6 versus the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom has given up exactly three goals in each of his last four games. The Swede has a 2.65 GAA and a .927 save percentage in five outings versus the Blues. If Markstrom can earn a win Friday, it would send the Canucks to the second round.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Retakes series lead•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine in Game 5•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falls again in Game 4•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 46 pucks in OT loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stationed between pipes Sunday•