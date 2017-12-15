Markstrom will defend the cage against the Sharks on Friday, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom has played in just one of the Canucks' previous three outings -- a five-goal shelling at the hands of the Jets. The 27-year-old and backup Anders Nilsson have combined to allow 18 goals in the previous four games -- all losses. San Jose is averaging the 10th most shots per game (32.9), which means it could be a busy night for Markstrom.