Markstrom will start Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Markstrom didn't get much support from his team in Game 4, leading to the Swede's second straight loss after opening the series with a pair of wins. He'll look to recapture his earlier success in a crucial Game 5. Markstrom has a 2.56 GAA and a .929 save percentage through four games in the series.