Markstrom will defend the cage against Winnipeg on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Markstrom got the day off Saturday versus the Flames, so he should be well rested as he squares off with a Jets squad that is averaging 3.36 goals -- fourth highest in the NHL. The netminder has not fared well versus Winnipeg in the past, registering a 2-5-1 and 3.30 GAA in eight career matchups.