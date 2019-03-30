Markstrom will patrol the home crease in Saturday's tilt against the Stars.

Markstrom hasn't been great in his past five starts, accumulating a 2-2-1 record to go along with a 3.13 GAA and .899 save percentage in that span. The Swede will draw a solid matchup, facing an offense that ranks 29th in goals per game this campaign (2.53). The 29-year old seems to enjoy playing against Dallas, racking up a 3-0-1 record to go along with a .957 save percentage and 1.35 GAA in five career games.