Markstrom will start in net Saturday when the Cancks host the Flames.

Markstrom has picked up wins in three of his last four starts, posting a strong 2.16 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span. Calgary has noticeable home/road splits this season, leading the league in scoring on home ice (4.27 goals per game) while averaging just 2.89 on the road. The Flames make up for the disparity by allowing just 2.41 goals per contest, good for the second-fewest in the league, so Markstrom will need to be on top of his game to add to his recent successes.