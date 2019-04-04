Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Thursday
Markstrom will draw the start for Thursday's road contest against the Predators.
Markstrom has been decent in his past five starts, accumulating a 3-2-0 record to go along with a 3.13 GAA and .904 save percentage in that span. The Swede could be busy in net, facing an offense that generates 32.4 shots per game -- good for 12th in the league. Markstrom hasn't been great against Nashville in his career, going 1-2-1 with an .896 save percentage and 3.53 GAA in four starts.
