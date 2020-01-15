Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Toppled by Jets
Markstrom stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Winnipeg.
Markstrom had been the beneficiary of pretty consistent offensive support the past few weeks but it dried up in Winnipeg. Tuesday's was just his second loss in his last 10 starts and Vancouver will close out the first half with home dates against Arizona and San Jose, surely a welcome sight for Markstrom after having started four straight on the road. He'll come home sporting a 17-14-3 record with a 2.77 GAA and .914 save percentage.
