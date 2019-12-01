Markstrom (illness) turned aside 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Markstrom allowed goals to Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian but never trailed in the contest. The Swede improved to 8-6-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 17 starts this season. Markstrom probably won't start back-to-back games after missing Wednesday's contest with an illness, so expect Thatcher Demko to guard the goal in Sunday's rematch with the Oilers.