Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tuned up by Jets
Markstrom surrendered five goals on 24 shots Monday during a 5-1 loss in Winnipeg.
Markstrom has been all over the place recently, allowing eight goals over his last two games (49 shots) after stopping 64 of 65 shots in the two starts prior. The big Swede is now a pedestrian 8-10-3 with ratios (2.56 GAA and .911 save percentage) that are slightly better than his career marks of 2.84 and .906, so -- despite the back-to-back duds -- he still appears to be trending in the right direction in his age-27 season.
