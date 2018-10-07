Markstrom allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

After a really strong first game against the same opponent, Markstrom struggled in his second outing. However, owners can't solely blame Markstrom, as three of the five goals he allowed came on the Flames power play. Last season, the Canucks posted a below average 78.3 penalty kill percentage, so it's hardly a surprise to see that unit with issues. It's part of the reason why Markstrom recorded a 2.71 GAA last season.