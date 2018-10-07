Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Turns in a dud during second start
Markstrom allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Flames on Saturday.
After a really strong first game against the same opponent, Markstrom struggled in his second outing. However, owners can't solely blame Markstrom, as three of the five goals he allowed came on the Flames power play. Last season, the Canucks posted a below average 78.3 penalty kill percentage, so it's hardly a surprise to see that unit with issues. It's part of the reason why Markstrom recorded a 2.71 GAA last season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Calgary•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Solid in Opening Night win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod for opener•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defeated in preseason finale•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting versus Arizona•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up four in preseason defeat•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...