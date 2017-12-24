Markstrom stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blues.

Markstrom actually played quite well despite the defeat, but the slumping Canucks could only muster one goal past opposing netminder Jake Allen. While the Swedish goaltender played well against the Blues, these aren't fun times for his fantasy owners. Markstrom was burned for five goals in three of his previous four outings and owns a lackluster 9-12- record on the season. His .905 save percentage isn't awful, but Markstrom should be avoided right now until the Canucks get healthier and start improving their play.