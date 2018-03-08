Markstrom didn't practice Thursday because he wasn't feeling well, according to head coach Travis Green.

Markstrom played Wednesday and made 32 saves on 34 shots, so either this sprung up after the game or it isn't a big deal. The Canucks play at home against the Wild on Thursday, so they'll have to hope the day off gives the Swedish netminder a chance to rest and recover. Otherwise, Anders Nilsson (3.49 GAA, .902 save percentage) will be in net.