Markstrom (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to play ahead of Tuesday's must-win Game 5.

Markstrom didn't look great during Sunday's Game 4, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat, so it's quite possible whatever's holding him out of Game 5 was already bothering him during that contest. The 30-year-old Swede will have to hope his team will be able to stave off elimination without his help in order to have a shot at returning this postseason. In the meantime, Thatcher Demko will take over as the Canucks' starting netminder.