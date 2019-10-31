Markstrom allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 5-3 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

It wasn't the best of games for Markstrom, but Brock Boeser's and Elias Pettersson each produced four points to cover the goalie's mistakes. The Swede improved to 5-2-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Markstrom will likely tend twine for either Friday's game in Anaheim or Saturday's contest against the Sharks.