Markstrom will patrol the crease Saturday as a home starter versus the Islanders, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom reportedly will be countered by Robin Lehner, who happens to lead the league with a 2.14 GAA. The former is 22-17-7 with a 2.78 GAA and .911 save percentage through 46 games this season -- spin only a few digits around and Markstrom would be mirroring his ratios from a career-best 2017-18 campaign. Still, we can't say that we'd blame your average DFS player for fading the Swede on a night where he's pitted against the heavyweights of the Metropolitan Division.