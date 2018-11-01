Markstrom will start Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom won his last start, a 37-save performance this past Monday. On the season, the Swedish netminder is 4-3-0 in seven starts and will look to shut down a Blackhawks team that's scored 41 goals to this point, good for fourth in the league.