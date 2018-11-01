Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will face Blackhawks
Markstrom will start Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom won his last start, a 37-save performance this past Monday. On the season, the Swedish netminder is 4-3-0 in seven starts and will look to shut down a Blackhawks team that's scored 41 goals to this point, good for fourth in the league.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stands strong in win over Wild•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stopping pucks versus Wild•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields five scores in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bouncing back•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Penciled in to start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.