Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will man crease in MSG
Markstrom will start Monday's road contest in New York.
Markstrom's last regulation loss came on Oct. 27. Since then, the 28-year-old netminder has made six starts and posted a 4-0-2 record. He'll face a Rangers team that's averaging 2.71 goals, fifth worst in the league. On paper, this is a good matchup for the Swedish backstop.
