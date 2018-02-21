Markstrom (undisclosed) won't back up Anders Nilsson in Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom hasn't started the last two games since allowing four goals on 14 shots to the Panthers on Feb. 14. He wasn't pegged for Tuesday's start anyway when the news broke that he "tweaked something" during morning skate, so Richard Bachman will back up Nilsson again.