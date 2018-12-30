Markstrom allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.

The overall numbers still don't look very good, but Markstrom has played a lot better lately. He's put together just an incredible December, posting an 8-1-0 record with .943 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA. For the season, Markstrom still only has a save percentage of .910 and a GAA of 2.80, but he's one of the hottest goaltenders in the league at the moment and should be streamed across all formats until he cools off.

