Markstrom allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

As is the case with most goaltenders on bad teams, there's been a lot of inconsistency with Markstrom. In his last two games, though, he's been excellent, stopping 56 of 59 shots (.949 save percentage). There's no guarantee he builds upon that, but even still, Markstrom is a decent streaming option if for nothing else but wins. He has won 11 of his 22 starts while posting a .901 save percentage.