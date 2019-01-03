Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Wins third straight start
Markstrom stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
He looked to be in control when the Canucks took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Markstrom got beaten twice in the final 10 minutes to send the game to extra time, where Elias Petterson completed his hat trick to seal the win for Vancouver. The netminder's won three straight starts and has a stellar 9-1-0 record over his last 10 games with a 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage, but with Thatcher Demko poised for a promotion to the big club, Markstrom will need to stay sharp if he wants to hang onto the No. 1 job.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Wins eighth of the last nine•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting versus Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bags win in Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net in Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Continues hot streak in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...