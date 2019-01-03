Markstrom stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

He looked to be in control when the Canucks took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Markstrom got beaten twice in the final 10 minutes to send the game to extra time, where Elias Petterson completed his hat trick to seal the win for Vancouver. The netminder's won three straight starts and has a stellar 9-1-0 record over his last 10 games with a 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage, but with Thatcher Demko poised for a promotion to the big club, Markstrom will need to stay sharp if he wants to hang onto the No. 1 job.