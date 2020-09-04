Markstrom (groin) is unfit to play and won't even back up for Thursday's Game 6 against Vegas, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom was forced to miss Thursday's Game 5 with the groin injury that appears serious. He's still considered day-to-day with the injury, so if his team can keep winning, he has a chance to return for these playoffs. In his stead, Thatcher Demko will draw another start with Louis Domingue handling back up duties.